John D. Gabelhouse
March 5, 1947 - July 31, 2020

John D. Gabelhouse, 73, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born to Victor and Marjorie (La Farge) Gabelhouse on March 5, 1947 in Lincoln. John enjoyed racing, fishing, hunting, and hot rods. He loved spending time with his granddaughter. He was Program Chair and taught Machine Tool Technology at Southeast Community College for over 30 years.

John is survived by his son, Mike (Lori); granddaughter, Riley; sisters, Janet Severe, Marcia (Dan) Larkin, 2 nieces, 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Marjorie Gabelhouse.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com

