John D. Gabelhouse, 73, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born to Victor and Marjorie (La Farge) Gabelhouse on March 5, 1947 in Lincoln. John enjoyed racing, fishing, hunting, and hot rods. He loved spending time with his granddaughter. He was Program Chair and taught Machine Tool Technology at Southeast Community College for over 30 years.