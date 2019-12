Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

John D. Baldwin, M.D. age 89, of Lincoln passed away peacefully December 11, 2019. He was born November 8, 1930 in Omaha to Dewey H. and Mabel (Mortensen) Baldwin. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Wyuka Funeral Home, date and time to be announced. Condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com