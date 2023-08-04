John Charles Essay

August 9, 1956 - June 16, 2023

John Charles Essay passed away June 16, 2023. He was born August 9, 1956 in Lincoln, NE to Dorthy and Charles Essay Jr.

He is survived by his wife Christine, children Adam Essay of Lincoln, Nebraska, Luc (Jen Michel) Essay of Chaska, Minnesota, and Sarah (Matthew) Blankenau of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Elizabeth and Charlie Essay, Louis and Mabel Blankenau of Lincoln, Nebraska; ex-wife Gina Milleson of Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dorthy and Charles, and brother David Essay.

John requested cremation with no formal funeral. There will be a private family inurnment August 11, 2023.