John C. Wood
John C. Wood

John C. Wood

March 11, 1934 - January 26, 2020

John C. Wood, age 85 years, of Seward, born March 11, 1934, passed away January 26, 2020.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Wood family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
919 North Columbia Avenue
Seward, NE 68434
Jan 31
Lunch following service
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:00PM
St. John Lutheran Church
919 North Columbia Avenue
Seward, NE 68434
Jan 31
Private Family Interment
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:30PM
Seward Cemetery
Hwy 15 and Waverly Road
Seward, NE 68434
