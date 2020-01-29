John C. Wood

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Wood family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com