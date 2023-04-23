September 16, 1954—April 13, 2023
John C. McQuinn II, 68, of Lincoln passed away April 13, 2023, after almost 8 years of suffering from repercussions of West Nile virus.
John was born September 16, 1954, in Bellevue, NE to John C. and Irene F. (Finkle) McQuinn. He graduated with his B.A. degree from UNL (1976) and his J.D. degree from UNL School of Law (1978). In 1979, John was hired by the City of Lincoln to serve as the Assistant City Prosecutor; Lincoln Police Department Legal Advisor and retired years in 2016 after 37 as Chief City Prosecutor.
John was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, and past Master of Cotner Lodge #297, A.F. & A.M.
Family members include his wife, Cathy; daughter Jenni (Ben) Hunt; granddaughter Sloane C. Hunt, all of Lincoln; sister Maureen (Tim) McNamara, Bellevue; nieces Molly McNamara, Carri Cramer, and Christi Louderback; aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Memorial service: 1:00 PM Friday, April 28, 2023. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Memorials to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and Masonic Cotner Lodge #297 A.F. & A.M.
