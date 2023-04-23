John C. McQuinn II, 68, of Lincoln passed away April 13, 2023, after almost 8 years of suffering from repercussions of West Nile virus.

John was born September 16, 1954, in Bellevue, NE to John C. and Irene F. (Finkle) McQuinn. He graduated with his B.A. degree from UNL (1976) and his J.D. degree from UNL School of Law (1978). In 1979, John was hired by the City of Lincoln to serve as the Assistant City Prosecutor; Lincoln Police Department Legal Advisor and retired years in 2016 after 37 as Chief City Prosecutor.