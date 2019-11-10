John Burnham Quinn II
February 5, 1952 - November 2, 2019
John Burnham Quinn II died in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, November 2, 2019. John was born on February 5, 1952 to John Burnham Quinn and Louise Muriel Quinn. He attended Sheridan Elementary, Merle Beattie Junior High, East High School and the University of Indiana. John loved music. He majored in voice at Indiana, played guitar and some piano, and sang in several choirs. Practicing his music and rehearsing were always daily activities. He grew up as a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and then joined First Plymouth Congregation Church as an adult. John was preceded in death by his parents. Survived by two sisters: Sharon Quinn Krueger (Richard Krueger) Omaha, NE and Mary Kathleen Quinn, Lincoln, NE. John's nieces and their spouses and children are as follows: Catherine Clark (Matthew Abrahams); Micah Abrahams and Devin Abrahams of Los Altos, CA; Kathleen Wilkins Montes de Oca (Mariano Montes de Oca); Sebastian Montes de Oca and Maya Montes de Oca of Superior, CO. John's nephew is Norman (Bill) Wilkins III (Heather Linden Wilkins); Aaliyah Wilkins, Palmer Wilkins and Lennyx Wilkins of Cozad, NE. A private cremation committal is planned at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to First Plymouth Congregational Church at 2000 D Street, Lincoln, NE 68502. lincolnfh.com