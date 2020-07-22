December 11, 1952 - July 16, 2020
John Bruce Topp age 67 of Lincoln passed away July 16, 2020. He was born December 11, 1952 in Lincoln to George Jr. and Beverly (Mease) Topp.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23rd from 10:00 A.M. until service time at Wyuka Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Muscular Dystrophy Association in John's name. Condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com. Live stream of service is on the Wyuka Funeral Home YouTube page.
