John (Bill) Pew

February 15, 1951 - May 31, 2020

John was born February 15, 1951, in McCook, NE to John and Marylou (Ballou) Pew.

He is survived by his wife, Tamie (Houghtelling); Children, Kashoan (Kiley) Ward, Caleb Pew, Shanae (Kado) Dominguez all of Lincoln. 4 grandchildren. Sisters: Pat (Norm) Brown of Sonoma, CA and Carol (Mark) Zaitz of Denver, CO. Brother Richard Pew of Conifer, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents and step father Bernie Matthews.

Interment will be held at a later date.

