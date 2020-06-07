John (Bill) Pew

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

He is survived by his wife, Tamie (Houghtelling); Children, Kashoan (Kiley) Ward, Caleb Pew, Shanae (Kado) Dominguez all of Lincoln. 4 grandchildren. Sisters: Pat (Norm) Brown of Sonoma, CA and Carol (Mark) Zaitz of Denver, CO. Brother Richard Pew of Conifer, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents and step father Bernie Matthews.