John Bents

Aug. 21, 1949 - July 9, 2023

John Bents 73 of Lincoln, NE, passed away July 9, 2023, from cancer.

Born Aug. 21, 1949, in Adrian, MN was the son of Menno & Grace (Kruse) Bents. He married Janice Dammer on Oct. 2, 1971 in Rushmore, MN. He was drafted into the Army April of 1969 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Is a life member of the VFW.

Surviving are his wife Janice of 51 years; one son, Jeffrey (Dawn) Rushmore, MN; three daughters: Michelle (Roger) Frank Lincoln, NE, Julie Bents (Matt Burmeister) Rosemount, MN, Denise Bents Sioux Falls, SD, three granddaughters: Kourtney (Dillon) Moberly, Kendra (Alex) Peiman, Katelyn (Tyler) Peterson; four great-grandsons: Memphis Peterson, Easton, Leighton and Grayson Peiman; two step-granddaughters: Myra (Cody) Kramer and Hannah(Andrew) Naab; one step-great-granddaughter, Scotty Echternach; two sisters: Gertrude Frey Delavan, WI, Grace (Ronald) Tanner Sheldon, IA. Preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Ellen; one great-grandson Carson; one neice.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St. Lincoln, NE). Funeral services will be on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home with burial to follow at Wyuka Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.