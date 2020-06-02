John Bennett
View Comments

John Bennett

{{featured_button_text}}

May 30, 2020

John Bennett of Lincoln passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Mike (Beverly Rymer) Bennett, Marc Bennett, Chris (Bill) Ramaekers, Jim (Nola Derby-Bennett) Bennett; grandchildren Chelsea (Matthew) Krastel, Nicole Ramaekers, Matt Ramaekers, Cole Schinstock, Stella Bennett; and his sister Ann Bennett.

Family will be having private services. If you wish to offer a memorial, they can be directed to St. John the Apostle Church in Lincoln. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Bennett, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News