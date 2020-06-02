Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

John Bennett of Lincoln passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Mike (Beverly Rymer) Bennett, Marc Bennett, Chris (Bill) Ramaekers, Jim (Nola Derby-Bennett) Bennett; grandchildren Chelsea (Matthew) Krastel, Nicole Ramaekers, Matt Ramaekers, Cole Schinstock, Stella Bennett; and his sister Ann Bennett.

Family will be having private services. If you wish to offer a memorial, they can be directed to St. John the Apostle Church in Lincoln. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.