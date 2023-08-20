Growing up in Wisner, NE, John graduated with the Class of 1966. He was the last of 13 children of the William Gross family, that represented an 18 year span in WHS Public School System. After graduation, John worked at the Wisner News-Chronicle for a short time before he enlisted in the Navy in 1969. During his active duty tour, he was stationed on the destroyer H.W. Tucker DD 875. Many times during his tour of duty, the "Tucker" supplied fire support for the combat troops on the ground during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1973, he moved back to Nebraska, first settling in Omaha where he worked in several printing services and then moved to Lincoln, NE. While in Lincoln, he was self-employed doing home restorations and worked as a handyman for several years. He was employed as a painter at the University of Nebraska before his retirement.