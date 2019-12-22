June 11, 1948 - November 20, 2019

John A. Maul of Phoenix, AZ, passed away November 20, 2019. Born June 11, 1948, in Lincoln, NE, to Alexander Maul and Marie (Yakal) Maul. John graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966 and joined the United States Air Force shortly after. He was an electrical engineer and opened his business, the “Sound Source” in Phoenix in the early 1970's. He designed and built discotheques for many firms in cities around the country. From the mid-1970's, he and a partner designed and installed computer controls for large firms until his retirement in 2010.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his fiancée, Marilee Tucker of Lincoln, NE, his sister, Barbara (Sibley) Maul and husband Clifford Sibley of Lincoln, NE; nephew, Brendon Sibley of Lincoln, NE; niece, Michelle (Sibley) Mays of Urbandale, IA; great-nephews, Parker and Hawkin Sibley of Lincoln, Ne; great-nieces Courtenay and Kelsey Mays of Urbandale, IA; and Emma Craig of Lincoln, Ne.

John enjoyed traveling during the years of his businesses, spending time with family and friends and loved taking cruises during his retirement. He is thought of highly for his excellent abilities by those with whom he did business and will be missed by all.

The family will hold a celebration of life, in John's honor, at a later date.

