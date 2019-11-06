{{featured_button_text}}
John A. Huls

July 26, 1931 - November 2, 2019

John A. Huls, 88, Waverly, died Saturday 11/2/19. Retired Truck Driver for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph. He was born July 26, 1931 in Beatrice to Ralph and Johanna (Ackerman) Huls. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was a member of the Izaak Walton League and the Ashland Gun Club.

Survivors include: brother, Harm Huls, Beatrice; granddaughter, Tammy (Dan) Onwiler, Royse, TX; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irma; daughter, Melinda; grandsons, Blaine, John and Bob Skala; brothers, LeRoy and Donald; sisters, Wilma, Viola, Donna May, Darlene and Emma.

Funeral service will be 11:00am, Saturday 11/9/19 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N 148th St., Waverly, NE. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

