John A. Arnold III

John A. Arnold III faced his death with the same bravery that he faced his life and work. He died surrounded by his children and the beautiful mountains of his Bailey home.

His parents are John A. Arnold Jr. and Aliva Geroldine Lewis; and siblings: Cindy Loos, Scott Arnold, and Christina Rivera. He worked for Lincoln Fire and Rescue for 39 years - 16 years as Captain. Survived by his children: Camara Minks, John A. Arnold IV; grandchildren: Jacob Minks, Margaret Minks, and Fiona Arnold.

Memorials can be sent to Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, PO Box 100577, Denver, CO, 80250. Or National Fallen Firefighters foundation www.firehero.org/donate/.