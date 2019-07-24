June 16, 1971 - July 12, 2019
Joel Thomas Standeven was born on June 16, 1971 in Omaha, to Carol and Joseph Standeven. His father's work took him to Grand Island at age 12, where he attended Barr Junior High. As the oldest, he was a caring big brother to his siblings Marjorie, Ruth, Daniel, and Davy. In time, he came to be a devoted and loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Because Northwest High School did not have a tennis team, his undying passion for the sport drove him to work as a waiter and bus boy in order to pay for his tuition to attend Central Catholic. His passion for playing and watching tennis lasted for the entirety of his life.
In 2002 he met the love of his life, Christy. They loved one another with every breath they took. “For better or worse” is an understatement when it came to their loyalty and devotion to one another. She stood by him during the worst times of his life, and he did the same for her. His grandsons, Royce (5) and Oliver (1), became his primary focus in the last few years. He visited Georgia to see them as often as possible. Joel will be remembered for his gregarious personality, his love for family, tennis, motorcycles, music, and superhero and Star Wars movies. He always knew how to make everyone laugh, especially his mom and dad.
He proudly served on the board for the local Meals on Wheels and often volunteered for the organization on weekends and holidays.
Joel Thomas Standeven will be survived by his devoted wife, Christy, his children, Tyler Standeven and Karyssa and Sam Stockwell, his grandsons, Royce and Oliver Stockwell, his parents, Carol and Scott Failor and Joseph and Tina Standeven, as well as his siblings and their respective families.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Legal Aid of Nebraska, 941 O St Suite 325, Lincoln, NE 68508 or to The Innocence Project, 40 Worth Street, Suite 701, New York, NY 10013, Attn: Development Department.
