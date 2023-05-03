Joel Robert Parks
April 28, 2023
Joel Robert Parks, age 75, of Fremont died Sunday, April 28, 2023. Retired Fremont Senior High Public School Teacher and Coach.
He is survived by his wife Kathi, daughter Alisha of Chicago, son Ehren and grandson Hunter of Fremont, Celebrations of Joel's life will be held in Fremont on July 1, 2023 at the Fremont Golf Club from 2 -5 PM and in Pawnee City on June 30, 2023 at the Schilling Bridge Winery from 3 - 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Parkinson's research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of local arrangements.
