July 28, 2020
Joel Alan Watts, 56 of Lincoln, passed away on July 28, 2020. Memorials to Region V Services 3600 Union Dr Lincoln, NE 68516 and The Arc of Lincoln 6500 Holdrege St Lincoln, NE 68505. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 “O” Street, Lincoln. When attending services please abide by local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com
