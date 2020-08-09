Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joel Alan Watts, 56 of Lincoln, passed away on July 28, 2020. Memorials to Region V Services 3600 Union Dr Lincoln, NE 68516 and The Arc of Lincoln 6500 Holdrege St Lincoln, NE 68505. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 “O” Street, Lincoln. When attending services please abide by local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com