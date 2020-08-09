You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joel Alan Watts
View Comments

Joel Alan Watts

{{featured_button_text}}
Joel Alan Watts

July 28, 2020

Joel Alan Watts, 56 of Lincoln, passed away on July 28, 2020. Memorials to Region V Services 3600 Union Dr Lincoln, NE 68516 and The Arc of Lincoln 6500 Holdrege St Lincoln, NE 68505. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 “O” Street, Lincoln. When attending services please abide by local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Joel Watts, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News