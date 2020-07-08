July 11, 1950 - July 4, 2020
Joe W Bashore III of Lincoln NE was a United State Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Goodyear. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Connie Bashore, three children Jeff, Joey, and Jenny, sister Ellen Bashore Nisely, two granddaughters Rebecca and Raechel Bashore, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorials in care of family. Condolences maybe left at www.aspenaftercare.com
