Joe Edward Scott

Joe Scott passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 at his home in Crete, NE surrounded by his children and friends. Born July 15, 1950 in Rosebud, SD. Joe graduated from Todd County high school on the Rosebud Indian reservation. Joe went on to proudly serve in the US Army. Joe became a police officer, also doing construction and mechanical work. Joe was a rodeo cowboy, athlete, loved fishing, hunting and played on a pool league for 25 years. His proudest moments in life were being a Father and Grandfather.