June 30, 1935 – December 1, 2019
Joe A. Houfek, 84, of Lincoln, passed away December 1, 2019. Born June 30, 1935, the son of Joe and Libbie Houfek. Retired Civil Engineer, Department of Roads. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Lincoln Volkssports Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Jed) Plies, Melissa (Pete) Dennis and Michelle (Shawn) Bulin; Son, Michael (Norma) Houfek; 8 grand-children and 1 great-granddaughter; and special friend, Wilma. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Fern.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Catholic Mass and burial in Clarkson, Nebraska on Thursday. Condolences at Wyuka.com