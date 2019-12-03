Joe A. Houfek
View Comments

Joe A. Houfek

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe A. Houfek

June 30, 1935 – December 1, 2019

Joe A. Houfek, 84, of Lincoln, passed away December 1, 2019. Born June 30, 1935, the son of Joe and Libbie Houfek. Retired Civil Engineer, Department of Roads. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Lincoln Volkssports Club.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Jed) Plies, Melissa (Pete) Dennis and Michelle (Shawn) Bulin; Son, Michael (Norma) Houfek; 8 grand-children and 1 great-granddaughter; and special friend, Wilma. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Fern.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Catholic Mass and burial in Clarkson, Nebraska on Thursday. Condolences at Wyuka.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News