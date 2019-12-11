Jody Lynn Farber
View Comments

Jody Lynn Farber

{{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 1964 - December 6, 2019

Jody Lynn Farber, age 55, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2019. Born to Raymond and Elna Torres on August 9, 1964 in Lincoln, NE.

Jody is preceded in death by her parents, sister; Debra Myers and brother; Kenneth Torres. She Is survived by her husband; Ron Farber, children, Stephen (Katrina) Evans, Raymond (Diana) Evans and Aaron (Amanda) Evans, siblings; Christine (Jon) Richard, Rick (Chris) Torres and Scott Torres.

A Celebration of Jody's Life will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3-6PM with a Memorial Service starting at 5PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News