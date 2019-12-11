August 9, 1964 - December 6, 2019

Jody Lynn Farber, age 55, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2019. Born to Raymond and Elna Torres on August 9, 1964 in Lincoln, NE.

Jody is preceded in death by her parents, sister; Debra Myers and brother; Kenneth Torres. She Is survived by her husband; Ron Farber, children, Stephen (Katrina) Evans, Raymond (Diana) Evans and Aaron (Amanda) Evans, siblings; Christine (Jon) Richard, Rick (Chris) Torres and Scott Torres.

A Celebration of Jody's Life will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3-6PM with a Memorial Service starting at 5PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5844 Fremont Street). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com