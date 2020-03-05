July 10, 1971 - March 3, 2020

Jodi Earl, age 48 years, of Lincoln, born July 10, 1971, passed away March 3, 2020.

Survivors: husband, Jeff Earl; parents, Damaris and Jack Clagg; parents-in-law, Gary and Sandy Earl; two brothers, Jason and wife Jennifer Brase and their three daughters, Jalynn, Jeana and Janessa Brase, Joel and Cathy Brase and their daughter, Ella; stepsister, Susan Carson; stepbrother, Steve Clagg; sister-in-law, Barb and husband Doug Standage; aunt, Ila and husband Ron Deinert.

Preceded in death: her father, Gerald Brase; grandparents, Carl and Virginia Bock and Elvira Brase; stepbrother, Jason Clagg; two aunts and uncles, Karen and husband Ken Andelt, Sharilyn and husband Gene Lange.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, with the family receiving friends from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Peace Lutheran Church, Waverly, with Pastor Neil Wheeler officiating. Graveside service and interment: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Cemetery, Staplehurst. Memorials to the Jodi Earl family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

