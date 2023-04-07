JoDell Payne, 83, of Kearney died April 2, 2023 at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.kearneyfirstumc.org. Memorials are suggested to the P.E.O. Chapter GG. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of local arrangements.