March 14, 1945 - September 24, 2020

Jocelyn (Joce) Baade of Lincoln, NE, passed away September 24, 2020, from lung cancer, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She was born March 14, 1945, in Oklahoma City, OK. Joce worked for a short time at Goodyear, Jason's Clothing, and Tyrrell's Floral - among others. Joce was excited to open her own stores – first was Joce's Spirits & Wine and then later Sugar ‘n Spice Consignment. Her most rewarding job for the last 15 years until she “retired” was working for Lincoln Public Schools driving the Special Needs buses. She LOVED all those kids!

After she “retired” she found great enjoyment ushering at all of the UNL events, the Salt Dogs games and also at The Pinnacle Arena. For the last 50+ years she had the best time playing softball, golfing, bowling, throwing darts, pickle ball and competing with friends in Fantasy Football (which she dominated)!!