Visitation 1:00 PM – 7:30 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of Life Service 1:30 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Seward United Methodist Church with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating.