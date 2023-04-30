Joanne (McDuffee) Johnson

August 1, 1933 - April 22, 2023

Joanne went home to her lord and savior on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Mesa, AZ with her Son by her side holding her hand. She was 89 years young.

Joanne was born in Mullen, Nebraska to Martin S. and Mildred (Roth) McDuffee. She was a twin and had two other siblings. Joanne received her early education in Mullen and Akron, Colorado. She moved to Broken Bow with her family where she graduated from High School in 1951. She studied at the University of Nebraska.

On September 3, 1953, she united in marriage to Robert D. Johnson. From that union there were three children.Joanne devoted her life to her children and husband. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed preparing and hosting family dinners. She took great pleasure in entertaining with lots of good food and especially desserts. Friends were always important and welcome to their home as she loved to visit and catch up.

Joanne always found time for her active roll in 4-H with her children, nieces, and community. She loved watching the kids learn and be so involved, to include their sports. She never missed a volleyball or football game, ever! She took great pride in keeping herself “Put together” even as a farm wife/farm hand, she always had her lipstick and jewelry on.After raising her three children, she found golfing and real estate in her future. Joanne was a licensed Realtor in Nebraska and then Arizona where she and Bud resided. She loved the southwest and flourished as a Realtor. She cherished acquaintances and made lifelong friends on and off the golf course.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of the United Methodist Church. She raised her children in the presents of God and valued his word. That faith gave her the strength to endure the loss of her first born child, Dale.“There is no one stronger than a Mother who has lost her child and still choose to bravely live on” author unknown.Joanne is proceeded in death by her Parents, Husband Robert Dale Johnson, Son Dale Floyd Johnson, Twin Sister Jeanne Barrett, Brother-in-law Robert Barrett, Sister Maureen Bindewald, Brother-in-law Fred Bindewald, & Brother-in-law James Bridges.

Joanne is survived by her Son Donald L Johnson (Kathy Oneth), Daughter Linda Dickinson, Grandsons Mickey and Jackson Dickinson, Step Grandchildren Russell Oneth (Rachel), Angela Oneth, Great Grandchildren Dakota Oneth (Maria), Jonathan Oneth, Samuel Oneth, and Xavier Oneth. Great Great Grandchildren Melanie and Alaia Oneth, Sister Patricia Bridges and many other nieces and nephews.