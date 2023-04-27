Joanne (McDuffee) Johnson

April 22, 2023

Joanne (McDuffee) Johnson went home to her Lord and savior on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Mesa, AZ with her Son by her side holding her hand. She was 89 years young.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. Burial will follow at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

A visitation will take place on Sunday, April 30th from 1:00 to 6:00 PM at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.