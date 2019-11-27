November 11, 1930 - November 24, 2019

JoAnne Martinez, 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to Vern and Berneice Graves. In 1947, JoAnne married Byron Heiserman. Together they had five children; Joe (Rhonda) Heiserman of Lincoln, Carl (Bev) Heiserman of Tucson, AZ, Guy (Laurie) Heiserman, Anna (Tom) Harrison, and Gary (Diane) Heiserman all from Lincoln. She has 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

JoAnne married Frank Martinez in 1979 and celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jack Graves, son, Guy Heiserman, grandson, Matt Heiserman, and granddaughter, Tiffany Ann Hofmeister-Heiserman.

The family invites you to gather with them in a casual celebration of JoAnne's life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 PM, at Lincoln Station, 201 N 7th St., Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials sent to CHI Home Care and Hospice of Lincoln. Condolences: aspenaftercare.com