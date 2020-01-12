January 7, 2020
Joanne Marie Hamsa 86 of Lincoln, NE, passed away January 7, 2020. Born in Jackson, NE in 1933. She attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA and Wayne State College in Wayne, NE where she obtained a Bachelor Degree in Teaching. She met her husband Leonard Hamsa at Wayne State. They were married in Sioux City, NE on December 26, 1953. Joanne has 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She taught Art Classes until she retired. Joanne is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln and involved in many church activities.
Survivors include; daughter Sue Wallin of Grand Island, NE, son Jim (Terrie) Hamsa of Waverly, NE, grandchildren; Megan Hamsa, Chelsie Hamsa, Jamie Hamsa, Joshua (Jennifer) Wallin, Jackie (Lynn) Wiley, Melanie (Chuck) Wiley, great-grandchildren; Austin (Kira) Wiley, Katie Wiley, Everett Wiley, great-great-grandchildren Ollivander and Sebastian Wiley, Thomas, Noah and Bentley. Preceded in death by husband Leonard Hamsa, parents Pauline & Bill Sheahan and Mildred & Adolph Hamsa, sister and brother-in-law Betty & Hubert Chicioine, sister Marj Harnett, great-grandson Thomas Wallin, son-in-law Thomas Wallin.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020, 9-9 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. at 10:30am. Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lincoln Right To Life. Father Michael McCabe officiating. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com