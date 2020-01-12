Joanne Marie Hamsa 86 of Lincoln, NE, passed away January 7, 2020. Born in Jackson, NE in 1933. She attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA and Wayne State College in Wayne, NE where she obtained a Bachelor Degree in Teaching. She met her husband Leonard Hamsa at Wayne State. They were married in Sioux City, NE on December 26, 1953. Joanne has 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She taught Art Classes until she retired. Joanne is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln and involved in many church activities.