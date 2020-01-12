Joanne Marie Hamsa
View Comments

Joanne Marie Hamsa

{{featured_button_text}}
Joanne Marie Hamsa

January 7, 2020

Joanne Marie Hamsa 86 of Lincoln, NE, passed away January 7, 2020. Born in Jackson, NE in 1933. She attended Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, IA and Wayne State College in Wayne, NE where she obtained a Bachelor Degree in Teaching. She met her husband Leonard Hamsa at Wayne State. They were married in Sioux City, NE on December 26, 1953. Joanne has 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She taught Art Classes until she retired. Joanne is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln and involved in many church activities.

Survivors include; daughter Sue Wallin of Grand Island, NE, son Jim (Terrie) Hamsa of Waverly, NE, grandchildren; Megan Hamsa, Chelsie Hamsa, Jamie Hamsa, Joshua (Jennifer) Wallin, Jackie (Lynn) Wiley, Melanie (Chuck) Wiley, great-grandchildren; Austin (Kira) Wiley, Katie Wiley, Everett Wiley, great-great-grandchildren Ollivander and Sebastian Wiley, Thomas, Noah and Bentley. Preceded in death by husband Leonard Hamsa, parents Pauline & Bill Sheahan and Mildred & Adolph Hamsa, sister and brother-in-law Betty & Hubert Chicioine, sister Marj Harnett, great-grandson Thomas Wallin, son-in-law Thomas Wallin.

Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020, 9-9 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. at 10:30am. Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lincoln Right To Life. Father Michael McCabe officiating. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Joanne Hamsa, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News