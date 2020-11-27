December 22, 1937 - November 24, 2020

JoAnne Jean Miller, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on November 24, 2020. JoAnne was born on December 22, 1937 to Lloyd E. Myers and Alma L. (Howell) Myers in Lillian, NE. She was a Registered Nurse, a member of Raymond United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society and Shrine Campers.

Family members include her husband Donnie; children, Natalie (Lyn) Leach of Lincoln, Bruce Miller of Raymond, Stephanie (Jason) Main of Omaha, Pamela Miller of Lincoln, Kim Riggs (Ryan King) of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; and brother Darrell (Ruth Ann) Myers of Lillian, NE. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister Leslea.

A private family service will be held at the Raymond United Methodist Church in Raymond, NE on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Livestream available at Facebook Raymond – NE United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Raymond United Methodist Church or Special Olympics – Lincoln Shooting Stars c/o Easterday Rec Center, 6130 Adams Street, Lincoln, NE 68507. “Hugs from Home” and Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.