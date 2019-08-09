June 21, 1931 - August 8, 2019
Joanne (Dill) Messman, age 88, of Bruning died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Hebron. Born June 21, 1931, in Belvidere to Earl & Nelle (Trumble) Dill.
Survivors: husband; Duane Messman, Bruning, sons: Dave Messman, Bruning, Monte Messman, Scottsdale, Ariz., daughter; Ellen & David Garrett, Kansas City, Mo., sisters: Jean Anderson, Georgetown, Texas, Carol Lehmkuhl, Georgetown, Texas, Barbara & Dick Beechner, Kearney, sister-in-law; Arlys Dill, Hebron, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Bruning with Kim Dunker officiating. Graveside services: Bruning Public Cemetery. No visitation, cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Bruning Community Foundation -Kinder Academy. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
