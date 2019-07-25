December 31, 1926 - July 23, 2019
JoAnn Scott, age 92, passed away July 23, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born December 31, 1926, to Joe and Anna Heble.
JoAnn is survived by her son Ken (Carol) Scott of Lincoln; daughter Judy (Marvin) Jahde of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren Amy (Shawn) Smothers, Jeff (Lisa) Scott, Jennifer (Steve) Bedell, Sarah (Austin) Ritz, Matt Jahde; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Harry, parents and three sisters.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Viewing: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Please visit at www.ghchape.com.
