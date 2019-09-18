September 16, 2019
JoAnn Owens, age 88, of Carroll, passed away Monday September 16, 2019.
Survivors are her husband, Keith; children, Cinda (Tim) Wacker of Lincoln, Randy (Lori) Owens of Carroll, Greg (Wendy) Owens of Wayne; and six grandchildren, Eric (Alisha) Wacker, Jason (Lydia) Wacker, Bryce (Nicole) Owens, Stephanie Owens (Josh) Henn, Logan (Kirsten) Owens, and Alexis Owens (Chris Weyhrich, fiance); and six great-grandchildren, Brittneay Murphy, Brooklynn Wacker, Emerleigh Wacker, Hudson Wacker, Maveryk Henn, and Ashton Owens.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, Wayne. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials to Providence Medical Center Hospice, Orphan Grain Train, or to the family for future designation. Arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne; hasemannfuneralhome.com
