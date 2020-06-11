Joann Miller Curtiss
Joann Miller Curtiss

Joann Miller Curtiss

February 8, 1932 - June 6, 2020

Joann Miller Curtiss, 88, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Lincoln, NE after a brief illness. She was born to Howard and Margurete Miller on February 8, 1932 in Geneva, NE.

She is survived by husband Charles Curtiss; loving children, Nancy (Joe) Sajevic, Steve (Holly) Curtiss, Patty (Bob) Wilson, and Tom (Laurie) Curtiss; grandchildren Jill (Austin) Domsch, Jenny (Rich) Eyler, Julie (Todd) Himmelberg, Mattie (Ross) Nachtigal, Sam (Samantha) Curtiss, Charlie Wilson, Burke (Kendra) Wilson, Joy (Elliot) Kruger, Riley (Jordan) Moncrief and Kevin Rainey; great-grandchildren Payton, Callie and Brooks Eyler, Landry, Darby and Colby Domsch, Cole, Blake Himmelberg, Sophie and Will Nachtigal, Beau Wilson, Connor Wilson, Rory and Briggs Moncrief and last, but not least Adalie Kruger; sister-in-law Kay Miller; cousins PR Farmer, Deb Swalley, Jane Giddings, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, dearly beloved brother Don Miller and at least three Boston Terrier pets named Minnie.

Private family service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to family for a special project at CountryHouse. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

