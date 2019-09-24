September 22, 2019
JoAnn Marie Lierz 75 of Lincoln, passed away on September 22, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday 9-9 with a Rosary at 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Dr. Memorials to the Kyle VerMaas Scholarship at Pius X High School c/o Pius X Foundation and Project Purple.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
