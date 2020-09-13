 Skip to main content
Joann K. Weaver
Joann K. Weaver

September 10, 2020

Joann K. Weaver, 77, of Lincoln, died on September 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home.

