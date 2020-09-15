Joann K. Weaver passed into eternal life September 10, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She was elegant. She was classy. She was private. She was loving and kind. She had an infectious smile and saw the best in everyone. She was born December 16, 1942 in Columbus, Nebraska to Edward and Ruth Cockson, the middle child of nine. She married Kenneth Knott in 1963; in 1966, they welcomed a baby girl. Sadly, six weeks later, she lost the 1st love of her life in a plane crash. In 1971, she married the second love of her life, Walt F. Weaver. She welcomed and loved his four children as if they were her own. She lost the 2nd love of life in 2013 to dementia.

Joann devoted her life to her faith and her family. She was a devoted member of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ; served as a board member for the Pink Sisters Auxiliary; was a member of the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulcher and a strong advocate for the unborn. She also volunteered for several organizations within Lincoln. For most of her life, Joann was a housewife and mother. In 1993 she fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning and opening, Gloria Deo, the first Catholic bookstore in Lincoln. In the late 1990's, she sold the store so she could spend more time with her retired husband. They were inseparable. Joann enjoyed travelling, both in the states and overseas. She loved good food and wine. She enjoyed her daily walks at Holmes Lake. She saw the beauty in everything but her favorites were the sea, flowers, sunsets and mountains. She adored children.