Joann June Corum
March 30, 1938 - January 4, 2021
Joann June Corum, 82, was born March 30, 1938, to Cullen and Emily (Docekal) Waggoner, in Crete, NE. She passed away January 4, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. After she graduated from Lincoln High School, she went to work for State Farm Insurance. Throughout her 47 years there, she held many titles, until she retired. She always enjoyed traveling with her friends to different musical events, specifically Elvis. Her favorite spot to travel to was Branson, MO, and Austin, TX. Joann also enjoyed flowers and gardening and would put flowers wherever she could. She was an avid antique collector, and loved to go shopping with friends. She loved to go to Husker football games, Stars hockey games, and even bartended at some of the events.
She is survived by her two sons, Troy Corum, and Randal (Angelisa) Corum, of Lincoln, NE; granddaughters, Elizabeth Corum, and Sophia Corum, of Hickman, NE; grandson, Weston Corum, of Lincoln, NE; nephew, Kelly (Shelly) Waggoner, of Crete, NE; niece, Roxanne (Waggoner) Spitler, of West Florida.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5:00pm-7:00pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service Friday, January 8, 2021, 10:00am, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE.