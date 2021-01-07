Joann June Corum, 82, was born March 30, 1938, to Cullen and Emily (Docekal) Waggoner, in Crete, NE. She passed away January 4, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. After she graduated from Lincoln High School, she went to work for State Farm Insurance. Throughout her 47 years there, she held many titles, until she retired. She always enjoyed traveling with her friends to different musical events, specifically Elvis. Her favorite spot to travel to was Branson, MO, and Austin, TX. Joann also enjoyed flowers and gardening and would put flowers wherever she could. She was an avid antique collector, and loved to go shopping with friends. She loved to go to Husker football games, Stars hockey games, and even bartended at some of the events.