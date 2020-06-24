× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 1, 1935 - June 20, 2020

Joann Gayle (Werner) Fischer, 85, of Grand Junction, Colorado, formerly of Sterling, Nebraska, died June 20, 2020, at home. Joann was born February 1, 1935 in Adams, NE. She married Ray Fischer July 28, 1951. To this union eleven children were born. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Always an avid reader, gardener and blessed with artistic talents. She enjoyed raising children, encouraging, and shuffling them to many activities.

She was a Head Start teacher and a Gold Crest Child Care provider. Joann had a wonderful circle of friends in Lincoln who she enjoyed visiting with. Later in life she loved the warmth of the sun and travelled to San Felipe, Mexico during the winter. Active member of the Redlands Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by husband Ray (3/23/79), daughters Wanda Sue Dorn (1/29/02) and Sara Jane Fischer (7/13/73). Survivors include six daughters, Becky (Calvin) Wilken, Grand Junction, CO; Cindy (Galen) Boldt, Lincoln, NE, Shari (Glen) Schmidt, Sterling, NE; Lori (Greg) Meyers, Lincoln, NE; Roxi (Bob) Aitken, Falls City, NE; and Mitzi (Rolley) Aden, Lincoln, NE. Three sons, Richard (Shawna) Fischer Wood River, NE; Todd (Michelle) Fischer Topeka, KS; and Troy Fischer, Bellevue, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to HopeWest Hospice 3090 N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506. The family appreciated the loving and at-home patient care they provided. Private family service, Highland Cemetery, Adams, NE.