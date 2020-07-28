Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survived by husband Myron of Henderson, sons; Michael (Glenda) Epp of Lincoln and Jim (Kim) Epp of Henderson. Grandchildren Paige Marie Bose of Henderson, Levi Epp and Caleb Epp both of Lincoln. Sisters-in-law Ardith Epp, Pam Epp, Elvera Epp, and Shirley (Dennis) Reis.

Services 10:30 a.m., Fri, July 31, at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Casual attire. Service webcasted live through Bethesdamc.org. Visitation Thurs from 4-9 p.m., at the mortuary in Henderson. COVID 19 Guidelines will be implemented. www.metzmortuary.com.