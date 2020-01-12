October 18, 1930 - January 8, 2020
Joann Eleanor Smith, 89, of Lincoln, passed away January 8, 2020. Born October 18, 1930 in Lincoln, NE to Oyma Ray and Florence (Morris) Tatman. Homemaker. Joann was a member of Havelock United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, A.R.C. of Nebraska, former member of Second Baptist Church.
Family members include daughters Betty Smith, Lincoln and Brenda (Juan) Aguirre, Vancouver, WA; son Michael Smith, Lincoln; grandchildren Dylan (Vicki) Smith, Lincoln and Ilianna Aguirre, Vancouver, WA; great-grandchildren Harlow and Kannon Smith, brother-in-law, Clifford Smith. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Wesley; son Benny Ray Smith and sister Mary Archer.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (1-14-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Eagle.