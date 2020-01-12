Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Joann Eleanor Smith, 89, of Lincoln, passed away January 8, 2020. Born October 18, 1930 in Lincoln, NE to Oyma Ray and Florence (Morris) Tatman. Homemaker. Joann was a member of Havelock United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, A.R.C. of Nebraska, former member of Second Baptist Church.