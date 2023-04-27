JoAnn Catherine (Tichota) Benash

January 13, 1936 - April 24, 2023

JoAnn (Tichota) Benash, 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on April 24, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1936, in West Point, Nebraska, to Joe and Catherine (Walter) Tichota. She married Delbert “Ray” Benash on July 27, 1954, in Beemer, Nebraska.

JoAnn worked in Food Services at Lincoln Public Schools, starting at Whittier Jr. High School (1965) and ending at Fredstrom Elementary School (2002). She also worked at Valentino's Restaurant for many years.

Family members include: daughters, Cindy DeRyke; Leslie (Ted) Bliss; and Barbara (Ron) Born; son-in-law, Keith Kohel, all of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren, Joseph DeRyke (fiancé, Ashley Amstutz), Orlando, FL, Kelsey (Ben) Rieker, Mathew Bliss, Cassandra Born, Ryan (Stephaine) Kohel, and Holly Kohel, all of Lincoln, NE. Great-grandchildren, Landon Bliss, Bryson Rieker, Veronica Born, Owen Kohel, and Mason Kohel, all of Lincoln, NE. Brother, LeRoy (Phyliss) Tichota; sister, Debbie (Lowell) Nolting. Sisters-in-law: Ida Freouf, Mapleton, OR; Mary Moore and Joyce (Ed) Ferguson, Florence, OR; brothers-in-law: Sidney Benash, Mapleton, OR, and Gene (Cheryl) Benash, Spring, TX. She also had many nieces and nephews.

Honorary family members: Irvene Group, Sylvia, Doug, Tyson Higel, and Tom Miller.

Preceded in death: husband, Delbert Benash; daughter, Pamela (Keith) Kohel; parents: Joe and Catherine Tichota, Beemer, NE; brothers, Lambert Tichota, Joplin, MO, and Clarence Tichota, Beemer, NE; sister, Kathleen (Tichota) Downey, Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Wagner) Tichota; brothers-in-law, Wayne Benash, Gothenburg, NE; and Edward Benash, Flagstaff, AZ.

Memorial service: 2:30 PM Friday, April 28, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St. Prior inurnment at 1:00 PM, Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St. Meet at gate #2.

