Joann B. Koluch-Sabatka

Joann died less than a month after being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. A celebration of life to be announced. Memorials to family or Capital Humane Society.

Joann was surrounded by wonderful friends and family in life as well as her final days, which in itself is a tribute to her character. She was incredibly kind and generous. If you were fortunate enough to know her, no doubt, you called her a friend. I love you, mom!