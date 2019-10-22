April 11, 1935 - October 18, 2019
Joan Skinner, 84, of Lincoln, passed away October 18, 2019. Born to Loddie and Frances Calta on April 11, 1935 in Omaha.
In high school she enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. Graduated from cedar bluffs high school 1953. Retired from hospital in 1997. Enjoyed arts, crafts, and puzzles.
Survived by children; Randy (Tammy) Skinner, Doug (Mary) Skinner, Kim Hoops, Glade (Julie) Skinner; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brother, William Calta. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Nancy Stiver. A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 22, 2019 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com