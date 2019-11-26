November 24, 2019

Joan Marie Hornung, of Davey, NE passed away on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Morris and Donna Drake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan married Les Hornung on May 25, 1991, at the young age of 20. From this marriage 3 children were born; Jeffrey (Katie) of Hastings, Joshua of Davey, and Miranda of Davey. Joan spent 23 years as a special education teacher with LPS and was also the co-owner of Klute Truck Equipment. She was a lifetime Raymond Central FFA Alumni, member of the Raymond Fire Dept. Auxiliary and a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Her greatest joys in life were living her faith and serving her family.

She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Les; her treasured children, sisters Laurie Plympton and Mary (Mike) Barker and her brother Scott (Lori) Drake; mother, Donna Drake, father-in-law, Lyle Hornung and brother-in-law, Gail (Jacque) Hornung; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends; Preceded in death by her father, Morris Drake, niece, Shannon Drake, brother-in-law, Steve Plympton, and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hornung.

Celebration of Joan's life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., Lincoln. In her honor please wear pink. Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Hutchins and his staff at Nebraska Hematology and Oncology. Memorials in lieu of flowers, to the family for future designation. Metcalf Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements, condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com