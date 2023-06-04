Joan Marie Faldtz

November 14, 1951 - September 21, 2022

Joan Marie Faldtz, age 70, went to Heaven peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was surrounded by her immediate family at St Joseph's Medical Hospital.

Joan Marie Faldtz was born November 14, 1951 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Marjorie and Marvin Schroeder. She married James Millard Faldtz on November 26, 1977 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jim and Jo gave birth to their daughter, Alicia Janae Faldtz, on September 23, 1980.

In January of 1981 they moved to Mesa, Arizona and Jo began working at Arizona State University in September 1986. Jo worked at College of Business and School of International Letter and Cultures (SILC) during her time at ASU. She retired in March, 2017.

Jo was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis by Mayo Clinic and was referred to St Joseph's Hospital Lung Transplant Department in Phoenix. Her many physical tests and qualifying tests for a double lung transplant began in January 2021. Jo was placed on the lung donor list March 2021. Jo received her new lungs on May 21, 2021 and was living an active life. Jo contracted Covid on September 11, 2022, and died 10 days later.

A celebration of life for Jo will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. There will be a graveside service at 11:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon at the funeral home. We hope to see many of our friends and relatives as we celebrate Jo's life. There will be a light lunch served.

We would also like to invite you to follow the link and share any memories of Jo that you have; www.lincolnfh.com for the Faldtz family.