Joan M. McKeen

December 13, 2020

Joan M. McKeen, of Lincoln, died 12/13/20. She was born in Lincoln, NE to Harvey and Manila (Schultz) Williams. She was a graduate of The University of Nebraska, a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, Delian Union Literary Society, Lincoln Chaparral Poets, St. David's Welsh Society and Real Estate Owners and Managers Association.

She is survived by step-son, Ronald Miller, Omaha, NE and cousins and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Forrest McKeen.

Private family service, no visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Fourth Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at roperandsons.com