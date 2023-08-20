Joan Louise (Arntt) Sothan
November 12, 1936 - August 16, 2023
Joan Louise (Arntt) Sothan, 86, of Lincoln, NE died August 16, 2023 in Lincoln.
Born November 12, 1936 on a farm southeast of Hebron, NE to John H. and Dorothea E. (Wegele) Arntt. She was baptized as a young child at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, NE. In 1954 she became a member of Zion United Church of Christ at Gladstone, NE. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1954. Worked at the ASCS Office in Fairbury until 1969 then moved to Lincoln and worked for George Patchen/Date Processors of Nebraska until 1989. Worked at Apache Camper Center from 1989 till 2020. Married Kermit Sothan Sept. 27, 1986. Joined Calvary Lutheran Church in 1986. Member of Calvary Lutheran LWML and Calvary Foundation Board. Beta Sigma Phi.
Survivors: Step-Daughter, Nancy (Fred) Meyers, Superior, NE, Step-Sons, David (Nancy) Sothan, Omaha, NE, Myron (Sue) Sothan, Kearney, NE. Grandchildren Lucas (Natalie) Meyers, Superior, NE, Timothy (Amy) Meyers, San Francisco, CA, Mary (Kyle) Hester,
Omaha, NE, Michael (Megan) Sothan, Steele City, NE, Seth Sothan, Kearney, NE. Great-Grandchildren, Reagan, Kylie and Jax Meyers, Superior, NE and Jude & Silas Meyers, San
Francisco, CA, Hunter Hester Omaha, NE. Sister, Twila Klaumann, Fairbury, NE. Brother, John (Rose) Arntt, Dodge City, KS. Sister-in-law, Ruth (Charles) Vinson, Ashland, NE. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by Husband, Kermit, Parents, Parents-in-law, John and Marie Sothan, Brother Jerome, Brother-in-law, Clifford Klaumann, Sister-in-law, Myla Arntt, Brother-in-law and wife, Harold & Esther Sothan.
Viewing 1-8pm (family present 5-7pm) Monday, August 21, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral 10:30am Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin Street, Lincoln
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church.