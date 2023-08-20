Born November 12, 1936 on a farm southeast of Hebron, NE to John H. and Dorothea E. (Wegele) Arntt. She was baptized as a young child at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, NE. In 1954 she became a member of Zion United Church of Christ at Gladstone, NE. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1954. Worked at the ASCS Office in Fairbury until 1969 then moved to Lincoln and worked for George Patchen/Date Processors of Nebraska until 1989. Worked at Apache Camper Center from 1989 till 2020. Married Kermit Sothan Sept. 27, 1986. Joined Calvary Lutheran Church in 1986. Member of Calvary Lutheran LWML and Calvary Foundation Board. Beta Sigma Phi.