Joan L. Christiansen Anderson

February 20, 2023

Joan L. Christiansen Anderson, age 87, of Lincoln passed away after a short illness. She was born in Cordova, NE, to Alvin and Asta Christiansen. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, she worked at Woodman's Life Insurance Company. She met Marlan Anderson in October of '55 and married in May of '56 at Grace Lutheran Church. Joan was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was baptized in Cordova and confirmed at Grace. They had 3 kids – Doug, Lori, and Tracy.

Joan loved being a homemaker. She loved raising her kids. She volunteered at Prescott Elementary School – in the library, in the kid's classrooms, and for the PTA committee events. She followed all the kid's activities: sports, music, 4-H, Scouts/Brownies, and church programs. She was very talented. She could quilt by hand, create beautiful items by tatting, crochet, knit, sew (Lori's wedding dress from 4 different patterns), paint, craft, and carve things out of wood. She shared many of her homemade items with us kids, her grandkids, relatives, and her many friends. Joan had a part-time job from the mid-70's through mid-80's working for the Hobby Hut. It was a blessing and a curse according to our dad. And a crafters heaven on earth.

She was a huge Husker sports fan, Atlanta Braves/Kansas City Royals fan, and any team that had a kid or grandkid on it. Back in the day when most games were on the radio, she would have one radio and dad would have another radio. They would relay the scores/highlights to each other.

She loved her family very much. Her grandkids and greats were so precious to her. She loved seeing them in person or on her electronic picture frame. She didn't want to miss any of their sporting events, music shows, or any other events they participated in. Phone calls, letters, and pictures were treasured when received.

Joan's family would like to thank everyone that took such good care of her throughout her last year. The staff at Legacy Terrace, Gateway Vista, Bryan Medical Centers, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Tabitha Hospice.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Marlan (Andy), her parents, in-laws, Roy and Martha Anderson; brother, Louis Christiansen; sister-in-law and husband, Darlene (James) Fleek; brother-in-law, Lee Coster; and her precious granddaughter, Shannon Drake. She is survived by her sister, Vicki Coster; sister-in-law, Jan Christiansen; 3 children and spouses, Douglas Anderson of Loup City, Lori and Scott Drake of Lincoln, and Tracy and Doug Pribbeno of Imperial; 4 grandsons and families, Matthew, Kassandra, Cecelia, and Xander Pribbeno of Cicero, IN, Nathan, Jessica, Stella, and Mason Pribbeno of Zionsville, IN, Thomas Pribbeno of Indianapolis, IN, and Michael, Katherine, Adley, and Marvin Drake of Lincoln. And many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial service will be held on April 15, 2023, at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington Street, Lincoln, NE 68502, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be addressed to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at lincolnfh.com. Services will be livestreamed by Grace Lutheran Church.