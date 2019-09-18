June 20, 1933 - September 14, 2019
Joan “Jo” C. Hobbs, of Lincoln, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born June 20, 1933, in Ft. Morgan, CO to Lewis and Nellie (Galloway) Appleby. Joan was a member of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, where she was active in various activities, her book club, and P.E.O Chapter FX. She dearly loved spending time with her family.
Family members include her husband of 64 years Donald; daughters Susan (Kyle) Trygg, Omaha, and Betsy (David) Harrison, London, England; son Brian Hobbs, Lincoln; grandchildren Maggie (Juan Manuel) Franco, Lugo, Spain; Isaac Harrison, London, England; Katherine Trygg (fiancé Jim Hossack), Bellevue; Emily Trygg (fiancé Max Buettner) of Lincoln; great-grandchild, Luca Franco. Preceded in death by her parents, son Timothy and sister Shirley.
Celebration of Jo's life will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd., Lincoln, NE 68506. Pastor Jeff Warrick officiating. No visitation, cremation. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
